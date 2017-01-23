Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to officially list the following certificates with effect from February 1, 2017.



Name Trading Code ISIN ----------------------------------------------------------------- Kommuninvest Certifikat KOMC_1802 XX7111122931 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Landshypotek Certifikat LAHC_1802 XX7111122932 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Länsförsäkringar Bank Certifikat LFBC_1802 XX7111122933 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Certifikat NBHC_1802 XX7111122934 ----------------------------------------------------------------- SBAB Certifikat SBAC_1802 XX7111122935 ----------------------------------------------------------------- SEB Certifikat SEBC_1802 XX7111122936 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Stadshypotek Certifikat SHYC_1802 XX7111122937 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Certifikat SWBC_1802 XX7111122938 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Hypotek Certifikat SWHC_1802 XX7111122939 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Svenska Handelsbanken Certifikat SHBC_1802 XX7111122940 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Sveriges Riksbank Riksbankscertifikat RIXC_1802 XX7111122941 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Ålandsbanken Certifikat ALBC_1802 XX7111122942 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Sparbanken Skåne Certifikat SBSC_1802 XX7111122943 -----------------------------------------------------------------



The instruments will be registered on STO Commercial Papers.



