L'Oreal Global Brand President Vincent Nida confirmed as keynote

The Wearable Technology Show returns to London in March for its fourth outing with a strengthened focus on digital health, 6,000 attendees in its sights, global leaders and influencers on its 200-speaker strong conference programme and over 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in smart technology.

The fourth Wearable Technology Show takes place 7-8 March at ExCeL and is co-located with the AR, VR MXR Show, IOT Connect and the brand new Digital Health Technology Show, making it Europe's biggest event for wearables, AR VR, IOT and connected technology.

Speakers already confirmed for 2017 include the following keynotes:

Vincent Nida, Global Brand President, L'Oreal

Greg Ivanov, Business Head, Google Daydream

Rachel Murphy, Digital Delivery Director, NHS Digital

Steve Moore, Director of Connected Home, Dixons Carphone

100 exhibitors from more than 20 countries will be on the show floor unveiling brand new products and prototypes, many of which will never have been seen before in Europe. For example:

MyndPlay

Fronted by former Apprentice candidate, Tre Azam, MyndPlay is behind the revolutionary VR-ready MyndBand EEG Brainwave headset and the MyndPlayer interactive mind controlled video platform which allows users to control, influence and interact with videogames, apps and movies using their mind and emotions.

Navdy

The Navdy Head-Up Display integrates AR with driving, to give you access to distraction-free information on a transparent screen as you drive

The Navdy Head-Up Display integrates AR with driving, to give you access to distraction-free information on a transparent screen as you drive Stretchsense

The leading supplier of smart stretch sensors, Stretchsense's lightweight, flexible fabric stretch sensors and low-powered circuits can be integrated into garments to feed back precise, real-time motion data to the user's portable device.

Glass Up

GlassUp are the brains behind the UNO smart eyewear, which use AR to give the wearer access to incoming e-mails, texts and social media updates.

And in the Digital Health Technology Show:

Touch Surgery

Straight from rave reviews at CES, Touch Surgery is the leading mobile surgical simulation platform with amazing new surgical training capabilities, allowing people to perform next to 'real-life' surgical procedures.

E-Sense

Also previewed at CES, E-Sense's Helios Smart Ring has three smart coaches to monitor and coach our Vitamin D, sunlight and daylight intake and exposure

Proximie

A revolutionary application transforming the way surgeons work and teach, using an interactive AR platform that gives surgical support seamlessly from anywhere in the world, resulting in better patient care, reduced costs and a highly engaging training experience.

Activbody

UK launch of Activ5 wellbeing tool, a wireless-enabled, handheld isometric-based strength training device that, along with the Activ5 Companion App, coaches users through five-minute full body workouts and measures data such as strength, precision and other personal metrics.

"The Wearable Technology Show continues to grow from strength to strength, breaking new boundaries in terms of our global audience, reach and content each year," commented COO John Weir.

"The launch of the Digital Health Technology Show for 2017 is particularly exciting for visitors: digital health is one of the most innovative, ground-breaking and, literally, life-changing areas of smart technology."

Registration is open now at http://www.wearabletechnologyshow.net/home

Notes to editors:

About Wearable Technology Show

The Wearable Technology Show is Europe's biggest event for wearables, AR and VR, IoT and Connected Technology. Over 6,000 are expected to attend this year's event the fourth to hear from some of the top names in wearables, digital health, AR/VR, and IOT. The Wearable Technology Show is co-located with the AR, VR MXR Show, Europe's largest independent event for AR, VR and Mixed Reality, as well as IOT Connect - dedicated to the connected enterprise.

2017 will also see the launch of the Digital Health Technology Show, where delegates can see the future of healthcare and learn about the latest disruptive technology transforming the medical sector.

With over 200 speakers, the conference programme will deliver the most comprehensive, entertaining and inspiring programme of any technology show around. The Wearable Technology Show boasts ten conference tracks:

Wearable Disrupt

Performance Sports

AR, VR MXR

Digital Health Keynote

Smart Textiles Sensors

Smart Home Connected Living

IoT Connect

IoT Apps Developers

Innovation Showcase

Digital Health Innovation

For more information: www.wearabletechnologyshow.net /@wearabletecshow WTS2017

Press can register for the show at http://www.wearabletechnologyshow.net/press-registration

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005545/en/

Contacts:

BIGTOP PR

Charlie Le Rougetel

07736 330676

charlie@bigtop-pr.co.uk