Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2017) - VGrab Communications Inc. (OTCQB: VGRBF) (the "Company" or "VGrab") a development stage company that through its VGrab platform creates an opportunity to combine both consumer and merchants together, and allows its members to promote their brands to specific groups of interest for a fraction of price, announced today that it is preparing to expand its VGrab platform through an addition of a new video service portal, VMore Video, which will focus on filming and supplying HD and 360-degree short videos with an emphasis on sports and extreme sports.

About VMore Video

VMore Video is an online video streaming service where viewers from all around the world will be able to upload, search for and view short sports and extreme sports videos in High Definition as well as using the latest trend of 360-degree video. With the ever-growing need for social media, VMore Video will utilize many of the popular social media sites to showcase its business and services, and to drive further traffic to VGrab's online platform.

Similar to other giant video platforms, VMore Video will allow its subscribers to upload the original videos, being short clips, to its video platform. VMore Video will provide professional editorial services by its newly assembled production team tasked with reviewing uploaded clips and editing the content to improve their quality and content with latest trends as they emerge in todays fast pace world of technology.

About VGrab

VGrab is a platform for any lifestyle from shopping to leisure. Through widely connected mega chains to the local street ventures, VGrab creates an opportunity to combine both consumer and merchants together by promoting brands to a specific group of interest for a fraction of price.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Jacek P. Skurtys, President

CONTACT INFORMATION

VGrab Communications Inc.

604-648-0510

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Jacek P. Skurtys, President