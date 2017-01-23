MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Progressive Care Inc. (OTC PINK: RXMD), through its subsidiary Pharmco LLC, a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, and the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, announces the execution of an agreement to be a 340B prescription provider for Community AIDS Network.

Community AIDS Network (CAN) operates 23 healthcare clinics in Florida. These clinics offer treatment and counselling to patients with HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, and other infectious diseases. Along with education and support for local communities, CAN has dedicated outreach to the LGBT community in Florida.

"PharmCo has a long history of supporting the HIV/AIDS Community in South Florida with our ongoing outreach and pharmaceutical services," stated S. Parikh Mars, CEO. "We are excited to be joining with Community AIDS Network to improve the lives of those affected by infectious diseases. PharmCo is rapidly becoming the go-to pharmacy for 340B qualified organizations. We believe that growing this segment of the business will provide us with access to many underserved markets and the ability to maintain our strong standing in the local communities."

About Progressive Care

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.