Accelsiors today announced the opening of a new office in Gurgaon, India. This investment will provide our Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Customers with greater access to patient populations in an increasingly well-regulated environment.

"Accelsiors is committed to providing our Customers with a depth of medical, scientific and regulatory expertise while conducting clinical studies with utmost quality," said Mihaly Juhasz, MD, Accelsiors' CEO. "Our 20 years of experience in the biosimilar sector and ability to provide stand-alone services (biometrics) has driven us to make this important investment."

The Asian biosimilar development market is growing at a rapid pace and Accelsiors is now positioned to provide an even greater level of support to current and prospective Customers. Additionally, the added headcount enables us to provide a quality-driven, scalable solution to functional service provision, specifically biometrics.

"We are honored to be a part of Accelsiors global expansion," said Shabbir Rangwala, Vice President, Operations. "Not only will Accelsiors be creating new jobs in India, but the expansion represents a renewed level of confidence in the quality of service delivery in the region."

As the leader of the Asian Operations Team, Mr. Rangwala will oversee local operations while establishing and executing strategic growth strategies across the region.

About Accelsiors

Accelsiors is a scientifically-driven CRO committed to serving the needs of its Sponsors with the highest level of quality. We provide a full array of services and pride ourselves on having ready access to treatment naive patient populations. From consulting with you on the optimal design of your protocol to providing a final CSR, and all services in between; we are here to help.

We possess a depth of medical and scientific expertise which provides us with the knowledge necessary to be a value-added partner for Sponsors working in challenging disease indications. This expertise, coupled with highly educated, hard-working and principled staff, makes for a great combination. We are where the patients are and know the Investigators necessary to assist our Sponsors in achieving their enrollment objectives. Accelsiors is currently conducting studies in over 30 countries utilizing a combination of office-based and regional-based employees.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005055/en/

Contacts:

Accelsiors

Ty Quinn, +1 843-714-9210

Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Operations

t.quinn@accelsiors.com