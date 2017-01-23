

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has claimed that 31 million people watched his Inauguration, as per television ratings.



It was 11 million more than 'the very good ratings from 4 years ago,' he said on Twitter Sunday.



He criticized the mass protests at the Women's March on Washington, but later in the day, he tweeted in a much more conciliatory tone: 'Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.'



The US media had reported that the turnout for Trump's inauguration was far less than that witnessed at the same event when Obama took over.



They tried to substantiate the claim by saying photos and Metro ridership statistics indicate that significantly few people attended Trump's inauguration on Friday, compared to his predecessor's ceremony in 2009.



Key figures in Trump's administration and the media are embroiled in a war of words over how many people attended the inauguration of the new President.



Addressing CIA employees at the agency's Langley headquarters on Saturday, Trump said it looked like a million and a half people attended his inauguration.



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer outlined figures amounting to 720,000 people in Washington's National Mall.



White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told Fox News Sunday that the media from day one has been talking about de-legitimizing the election.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX