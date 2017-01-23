

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Sprint (S) announced a partnership with TIDAL, a Global music and entertainment platform. As part of the partnership, Sprint will acquire 33 percent of TIDAL. Sprint's CEO, Marcelo Claure, will join TIDAL's Board. TIDAL and its artists will make exclusive content that will only be available to current and new Sprint customers.



TIDAL is a global, experiential, entertainment platform built for fans, directly from artists around the world. Members of TIDAL enjoy exclusively curated content that directly connect artists with their fans in multiple ways. TIDAL is available in more than 52 countries, with a more than 42.5 million song catalog and 140,000 high quality videos.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX