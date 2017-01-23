VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- MX Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MXL)(FRANKFURT: ODV)(OTCQX: MXLGF) (the "Company" or "MX Gold") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 7, 2016, it has paid all remaining installments and has earned a 50% participating ownership interest and 45% net profit participating interest in the Magistral, Del Oro tailings project located in Mexico (the "Project").

The Project includes a fully permitted, 500 tonne-per-day dynamic cyanide countercurrent system plant constructed in 2013 at a cost of approximately $4.5 million, which appears to be in excellent condition. The plant is unencumbered and it is estimated that the plant can be fully operational within four to six months. Additionally, the Project includes the exclusive rights to process the mineralized mill tailings.

"After conducting weeks of due diligence on site in Durango, Mexico, I am confident and excited with the value the Magistral Project is going to bring to MX Gold. The company and its shareholders can look forward to us reporting on our progress from Durango in the weeks to come." - Bert McPherson, President.

About MX Gold

MX Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration, development and mining of advanced projects located in British Columbia and Mexico. The Company owns the high-grade Willa gold and copper project located 12 kilometers south of Silverton, B.C. In 2015, MX Gold Corp. completed the accretive acquisition of the Willa project and the Max Molybdenum Mine and Mill Complex. This acquisition removed major costs and shortened timelines typically associated with mine project development with planned ore shipment from Willa to the Max Mill. The Willa mine is located 135 kilometers south of the Max Mill. MX Gold Corp. can also elect to reopen the Max Molybdenum mining operation once world Moly prices improve.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Akash Patel, Vice President and Director, MX Gold Corp.

