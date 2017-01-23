Announcement From the Extraordinary General Meeting of East Capital Explorer AB (publ) on 23 January 2017

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Meeting resolved that the number of Directors to serve until the end of the next Annual General Meeting shall be five (5).

In accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee, Göran Bronner was elected as Director of the Board.

The Meeting approved the board remuneration to Göran Bronner until the next Annual General Meeting, proposed by the Nomination Committee, amounting to SEK 100,000, which corresponds to the remuneration received by other Directors of the Board in proportion to the length of the mandate.

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal to reduce the share capital by way of retirement of own shares and to increase the share capital by way of a bonus issue.

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal on amendments of the Articles of Association.

Contact information:

Lars O Grönstedt,

Chairman of the Board, East Capital Explorer

Tel: +46-8-505-97-700

Mia Jurke,

CEO, East Capital Explorer,

Tel: +46-8-505-885-32

About East Capital Explorer

East Capital Explorer AB (publ) is a Swedish investment company, offering unique investment opportunities in Eastern Europe, where the Baltic countries represent the company's largest investment region. The company primarily invests in unlisted assets within the private equity and real estate segments. East Capital Explorer's main investment theme is domestic growth and the company targets fast growing sectors such as Retail and Consumer goods, Financials and Real Estate. East Capital Explorer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.

Listing: Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap - Ticker: ECEX - ISIN: SE0002158568 -

Reuters: ECEX.ST - Bloomberg: ECEX SS Equity

The information was submitted for publication under the auspices of the above stated contact persons on 23 January 2017 at 14:30 CET.

