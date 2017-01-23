

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Inovalon (INOV) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., a research-based, global pharmaceutical company, on behalf of Boehringer Ingelheim's diabetes alliance with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).



The agreement utilizes Inovalon and Avalere's combined breadth of healthcare capabilities and integrated platform supporting greater customer insight, data integration and analytics and integrated provider and patient-level intervention capabilities. This will support outcomes-based contracting and help translate clinical outcomes into real world practice to ultimately improve patient clinical care.



'The Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly diabetes alliance is committed to innovation through the discovery and development of treatment options where unmet needs exist, as illustrated by the breakthrough evidence from the landmark EMPA-REG OUTCOME® trial which evaluated cardiovascular outcomes in adults with type 2 diabetes,' said Christine Marsh, vice president, Market Access, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX