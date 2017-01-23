Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Private Banking in Russia" report to their offering.

This is the first in-depth research of the Russian private banking market conducted in cooperation with the largest market players. The research is based on both qualitative and quantitative data analysis. In-depth interviews with current private banking clients were carried out by independent experts.

Research objectives:

To determine key issues and trends of development on the Russian private banking market

To evaluate private banking market size and set a benchmark for future estimates of market dynamics

To determine key parameters of demand and supply on the Russian private banking market

To provide recommendations for participating banks operating on private banking market based on analysis of demand and supply for private banking services. Research timeline: October 2015 February 2016

Main research parameters: Data analysis was carried out based on primary data collected through:

25 expert interviews with heads of private banking divisions

26 interviews with current private banking clients

38 interviews with relationship managers of private banking divisions

21 mystery shopping visits to private banking branch offices

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. RG Private Banking Ranking 2015

3. Executive summary: key research findings 2015

4. Overview of the Russian private banking market in 2015

5. Analysis of demand for private banking services

6. Analysis of market supply of private banking services

7. Overview of private banking branch offices

8. Mystery shopping analysis

