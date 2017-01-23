EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 24.1.2017
3 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB will be listed as of 24.1.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611887
