China's Guangdong Province boasts more than 300 hot springs. In celebration of the Chinese New Year, which will start on January 28, hot spring resorts across southern China's Guangdong Province will hold special activities to attract tourists. Some of these hot spring resorts include Sun Nature International Hot Spring in Huizhou City, Gudou Hot Spring Resort in Xinhui City, Golden Shuitai Hot Spring Resort in Yunfu City, and Zhuhai City's Imperial Hot Spring Resort and Ocean Spring Resort.

With a humid subtropical climate, Guangdong remains warm, lush and green in the winter. It also boasts a great variety of geothermal resources which have bred many well-known hot springs, such as the Conghua hot springs which date back to the Ming and Qing dynasties and whose water is enriched with more than 10 kinds of minerals. Of course, tourists have many other choices such as the Nankun Mountain hot springs in Huizhou City, the hot Chinese medicine springs at Bavarian Manor in Heyuan City, the hot ocean springs at the Ocean Spring Resort in Zhuhai City, the hot sulfur springs in Yunfu City and the hot Zen springs in Shaoguan City.

Bathing in hot springs in winter is not only relaxing and good for health, but it is a good choice for family and friend gatherings in Guangdong.

