

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Praxair, Inc. (PX) said it has signed a long-term contract to supply hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum Corporation's refinery in Garyville, Louisiana. The company will use the hydrogen to support an ultra-low-sulfur diesel project planned for 2018.



Marathon Petroleum is the third-largest transportation fuels refiner in the U.S. and operates an integrated refining, marketing and transportation system in the Midwest, East, Southeast and Gulf Coast. The hydrogen will be supplied through Praxair's extensive Southeast Louisiana pipeline network.



