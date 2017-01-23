TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) will release its 2016 annual financial results after markets close on Monday, February 6, 2017. The analysis of annual results will also include a focus on performance in the fourth quarter.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer and Paul R. Jewer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

To participate, please call 1-866-223-7781 or 416-340-2218 (Toronto area), 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. A live audio webcast of the teleconference will also be available on Toromont's Web site at www.toromont.com. A replay of the teleconference will be available after the conclusion of the call until midnight, February 14, 2017. Please call 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Toronto area) and enter passcode 1169295 to listen to the replay.

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory in addition to industry leading rental operations and a growing agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

Contacts:

Toromont Industries Ltd.

Paul R. Jewer

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 514-4790



