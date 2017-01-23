AS Baltic RE Group starting from February 2017 plans to improve AS Baltic RE Group Concern structure and as a result AS Baltic RE Group's subsidiary Baltic Re S.p.a will be reorganized and added to its subsidiary SIA Skunu 19. As a result of the reorganization AS Baltic RE Group will gain direct control of the Baltic Re S.p.a subsidiary SIA Skunu 19.



The merger will have no impact on financial structure and will not cause any capital dilution effect as the companies involved in the process are (directly or indirectly) fully owned by AS Baltic RE Group.



AS Baltic RE Group plans to complete the reorganization till July 31, 2017.



About AS Baltic RE Group



AS Baltic RE Group business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. AS Baltic RE Group is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.



