Swencn AB, a Nordecon Group company, entered into a contract with the Swedish property development company Brabo Stockholm AB for construction of an 8-storey apartment building in the centre of Upplands Väsby in the Stockholm County, Uppland Parish, Sweden. Väsby Terrass is an 8-storey apartment building with 59 1-3-bedroom apartments with a large balcony or terrace.



The value of the contract is approximately 6.3 million euros plus value added tax. The construction works will be completed in June 2018.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. In addition to the parent company, there are more than 10 subsidiaries in the Group. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2015 was 145.5 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 700 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



