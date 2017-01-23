Dow Jones In A Cautious ZoneDow Jones Industrial Average may trade lower Monday as Donald Trump's speech at the Inauguration Day brought about more concerns than clarity on the future policies of the Trump administration. His focus on creating jobs and employment in the U.S. may result in strained relationships with other regions in the world and investors would like to wait and watch for the time being.DJIA index closed at 19,827.25, up about 0.5%.Nasdaq Composite gained 15.25 points to close at 5,555.33.S&P 500 index was up 7.62 points and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...