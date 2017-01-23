Extends multi-year agreement in drug discovery with focus on cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders, immunology, infectious diseases and oncology.

Enamine Ltd., a chemical company, producer of novel building blocks and screening libraries, has announced that it has agreed to expand its collaboration in early drug discovery with Actelion Pharmaceuticals (Actelion). Enamine is providing library synthesis and medicinal chemistry services through application of the company's extensive capabilities for the synthesis of advanced screening compound libraries. The collaboration is focused on therapeutic areas including cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders, immunology, infectious diseases and oncology.

The two companies began working together in 2005 and the collaboration has grown due to the increased demand for building blocks for drug discovery. With the world's largest stock of chemical compounds and services, Enamine has become an important supplier at Actelion. Enamine's unique building blocks have gained recognition at Actelion and led to the signing of contracts in exclusive library synthesis for internal archive enrichment and lead compound generation.

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, scaffold compounds supplied by Actelion will be decorated with building blocks selected from the Enamine collection to generate exclusive screening compounds by Enamine. In addition, the companies have entered, under a separate contract, into a Full Time Equivalent (FTE) based research agreement, whereby Enamine will actively support Actelion's medicinal chemistry efforts. The Enamine database of building blocks has been integrated into Actelion's IT platform for optimizing the access, ordering and delivery time of any structure necessary for Actelion's global research projects.

Christoph Boss, Senior Director, Chemistry Technologies and Lead Discovery at Actelion, explained: "Enamine is very well positioned among chemical CRO's. Their screening compound libraries have always been highly regarded in hit-finding projects at Actelion because of their diversity and quality. The combination of Enamine's large library of building blocks, their synthesis skills and technologies, as well as the excellent level of trust we have built over the years, makes the collaboration very attractive for Actelion. We are happy to be extending our collaboration and I look forward to reaching our next milestones."

Michael Bossert, Head of Strategic Alliances at Enamine, said: "We have worked extensively with Actelion over the years, and we are delighted to be entering into further new areas of collaboration with such a leading pharmaceutical company. We see this as another example of Enamine's technical and servicing expertise for optimizing and advancing our customer's early discovery research projects. This announcement is the conclusion of another year of great successes and achievements at Enamine, ultimately working toward the launch of life changing medicines by its customers."

About Actelion

Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications. Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil Basel, Switzerland.

Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI). All trademarks are legally protected.

About Enamine

Established in Kiev in 1991, Enamine combines a CRO profile with production and multi-level supply of innovative screening libraries, novel building blocks, fragments, and comprehensive chemistry support in hit discovery and drug discovery services, such as organic synthesis, medicinal chemistry, biological screening, ADME-PK testing, and integrated discovery.

The major catalog assets of the company is a collection of currently 2,150,000 screening compoundsand dynamically increasing 170,000 building blocks with 2,000 new building blocks freshly synthesized each month providing a major competitive advantage e.g. in custom library synthesis and in supplying large arrays of building blocks for DNA encoded library synthesis.

Enamine's design and synthesis capabilities allow the addition of more than 250,000 new organic compounds to its catalogue each year. Enamine offers collaborative expertise to exclusively design and supply libraries of new, potentially bioactive organic compounds and building blocks.

The company's REAL (REAdilyaccessibLe) concept is based on the careful and knowledge-guided enumeration and selection of compounds that can be confidently produced from the stock building blocks using over 40 validated reactions. The REAL database is available on demand.

Enamine is heavily involved in researching on new synthesis reactions and methodologies, having made over 270 scientific publications in the past 10 years. Enamine serves the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, cosmetic, nutritional and petrochemical industries.

