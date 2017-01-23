$23.41 Billion Toluene Market - Global Forecast to 2021: Growing Petrochemical (Aromatics) Industry In Asian Countries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Toluene Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The toluene market is projected to reach USD 23.41 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2021

The market is expected to be driven by the growing end-user base of toluene and its derivatives in various industries such as, building & construction, automotive, oil & gas, and consumer appliances, among others. The growing petrochemical industry in the Asia-Pacific region countries such as India, Taiwan, and Thailand has also opened new markets for toluene.

The toluene market is segmented by application and derivative; and region. The toluene market can be classified into application and derivative segments such as, benzene and xylene; solvents; gasoline additives; TDI; and others such as, trinitrotoluene, benzoic acid, and benzaldehyde. The benzene and xylene segment is projected to be the largest market of toluene due to the growing demand for its derivatives such as, Polystyrene (PS) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) in various applications. This trend is projected to continue due to the increasing automobile and consumer appliances industry in the Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern & African regions.

The Asia-Pacific region, with its growing economies and rapidly expanding commercial and industrial bases, is projected to lead the toluene market from 2016 to 2021, both, in terms of value and volume. The toluene market in Europe and North America is consolidated, whereas the market in the Asia-Pacific region has a fragmented structure, where China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the leading players.

The TDI segment is expected to be the fastest growing market for toluene during the forecast period. It is majorly used in the production of PU foams, which are widely used in industries such as, oil & gas, building & construction, and automotive for insulating applications. Rising energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions have also prompted companies to improve energy efficiency in households and industrial buildings, which is leading to the growing use of PU foams as insulators in the building & construction industry. PU is also used in automobiles due to its light weight, which enables lowering fuel emissions. These unique characteristics of PU foams are expected to drive its demand in the automotive industry, which, in turn, drive the market for TDI, which is a major raw material for the production of PU.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing End User Base Of Toluene

Growing Petrochemical (Aromatics) Industry In Asian Countries

Restraints

Shifting Trends In Oil & Gas And Petrochemical (Aromatics) Industry

Limitations In Toluene'S Sources

Increasing Demand Of Diesel Against Gasoline

Discovery Of Shale Gas

Opportunities

Extraction Of Aromatics From Shale Oil Or Tight Oil

Companies Mentioned

Basf SE

Borsodchem

Bp Plc

Braskem SA

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Llc

China National Petroleum Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Citgo Petroleum Corporation

Covestro AG

Cpc Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Flint Hill Resources, LP

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Gs Caltex Corporation

Husky Energy Inc.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Oci Company Ltd.

Other Key Market Players

Pemex

Reliance Industries Limited

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Sk Innovation Co., Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

Total Sa

Valero Energy Corporation

Vencorex

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46twhz/toluene_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716