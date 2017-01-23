5EU Schizophrenia Drug Forecasts and Market Analysis 2016-2025: Drug Sales Reached $806.5m in 2015 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The author estimates that drug sales for schizophrenia in the 5EU reached $806.5m in 2015.
Schizophrenia is a heterogeneous behavioral and cognitive syndrome involving chronic or recurrent psychosis. The disorder is characterized by several symptom domains including positive symptoms (such as hallucinations or delusions and disorganized speech), negative symptoms (such as a flat affect and poverty of speech), and cognitive deficits (including attention, memory, and executive functions). A multitude of antipsychotic products are currently available for the pharmacological management of schizophrenia, many of which are already available as inexpensive generics.
As with the US market, a number of brands available in the 5EU are expected to face generic erosion following patent expiry during the forecast period.
The patents protecting Janssen's Invega, Invega Sustenna (known as Xeplion within the 5EU), and Risperdal Consta; AstraZeneca's Seroquel; Eli Lilly's Zyprexa (known as Zypadhera); and Allergan's Vraylar (marketed by Gedeon Richter in the 5EU) are all due to expire throughout the forecast period, leaving the 5EU to become widely genericized and limiting sales growth in these markets.
Scope
- Overview of Schizophrenia including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in the 5EU including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in the 5EU from 2015-2025.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the 5EU Schizophrenia market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Tables & Figures
2 Introduction
3 Disease Overview
4 Disease Management
- Treatment Initiation
- Maintenance Treatment
- Treatment of Breakthrough Episodes
- Long-Acting Injectables
- Treatment-Resistance
- Acute Agitation
- Adjunctive Psychotherapy
5 Competitive Assessment
- Abilify (aripiprazole)
- Aristada (aripiprazole lauroxil)
- Clozapine (widely genericized)
- Fanapt (iloperidone)
- Geodon (ziprasidone)
- Invega (paliperidone)
- Latuda (lurasidone)
- Lonasen (blonanserin)
- Rexulti (brexpiprazole)
- Risperdal (risperidone)
- Saphris (asenapine)
- Seroquel (quetiapine)
- Vraylar (cariprazine)
- Zyprexa (olanzapine)
5.3 Product Profiles - Typical Antipsychotics
- Typical Antipsychotics
- Adasuve (Staccato loxapine)
5.4 Other Therapeutic Classes
6 Unmet Needs and Opportunities
- Development of Cognitive-Enhancing Drugs
- Development of Drugs to Treat Negative Symptoms
- Improved Treatment Options for Treatment-Resistant Patients
- Development of Drugs with Enhanced Safety Profiles
- Development of Drugs to Increase Compliance
7 Pipeline Assessment
- ALKS-3831
- ITI-007
- Lu AF35700
- MIN-101
- Risperidone implant
- Risperidone ISM
- RBP-7000
- AVN-211
- NaBen
- Other Drugs in Development
8 Market Outlook
9 Appendix
