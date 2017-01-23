On January 23rd 2017 the Board of Directors has decided to send a formal request to Nasdaq Iceland hf., requesting for the BankNordik shares (ISIN FO0000000088) to be removed from trading on Nasdaq Iceland.



This decision has been made in light of a continued listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and is primarily motivated by the relatively low trading volume of the BankNordik share on Nasdaq Iceland, and the discontinuation of the BankNordik Group's permanent business activities in Iceland.



The request for removal from trading will be sent to Nasdaq Iceland immediately following this announcement. Provided that Nasdaq Iceland accepts the request, the removal from trading will be completed as soon as possible. Further information regarding the delisting request, including information relating to the last day of trading on Nasdaq Iceland hf., will be disclosed in due course.



The BankNordik shares will continue to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the current ISIN FO0000000088 (ticker BANKNORDIK). The continued listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen will enable all shareholders to trade BankNordik shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen after the removal from trading on Nasdaq Iceland hf. has been carried out. No action is therefore required by BankNordik shareholders.



Further information:



Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348



BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group total assets of DKK 16.4bn and 416 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Copenhagen. www.banknordik.com