It has been decided to delist the following bond for trading and official listing with effect from 31 January 2017. Last trading day will be 30 January 2017.



ISIN Name DK0030038179 5,855% Alm. Brand Bank



The reason for the deletion is that Alm. Brand Bank A/S has decided to redeem the bonds pursuant to the published company announcement. ________________________________________________________________________________ _ For further information, please contact: Mads Kræmmer, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



