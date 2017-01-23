L&T Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), (LTI), a global IT services and solutions provider, announced its Q3 FY17 results today.

In US Dollars:

Revenue at USD 245.1 million ; growth of 2.3% QoQ and 9.0% YoY

; growth of Constant Currency Revenue growth of 3.8% QoQand10.3% YoY

In Indian Rupees:

Revenue at Rs 16,667 million ; growth at 4.0% QoQ and 12.1% YoY

; growth at Net Income at Rs 2,480 million; Net Income growth at 6.6% QoQ and 10.5% YoY

"Our robust growth in this quarter is a result of our investments in digital technologies and strong emphasis on client success. We grew 3.8% sequentially in constant currency. Q3 saw us win three large deals with cumulative net-new TCV in excess of US$ 100 Mn. These deals are in the areas of infrastructure operations and transformation, ERP transformation-on-the-cloud and upstream application portfolio management. We expect this momentum to continue as global companies are looking for client centric and nimble services partners that can deliver outcomes quickly." - Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer Managing Director

Recent Deal Wins

Multi-year infrastructure operations and transformation engagement for an international institution

Multi-year deal from a Fortune 10 energy corporation for upstream applications portfolio management

Multi-year, multi-million deal from a French transnational company with operations in more than 40 countries for ERP transformation-on-the-cloud

Applications management analytics in the areas of treasury, risk management and compliance for a US based global investment banking financial services corporation

Engagement with a Nordic financial services company in the area of Blockchain technology for enhancing data security in online transactions

Robotic Process Automation for a US based global leader in automotive seating

Establishing a unified digital workplace for a leading multinational upstream Oil Gas company

Strategic HR Transformation program using SAP Fiori technology for a US based worldwide consumer products company

Multi-year SAP managed services engagement for a US based multinational diversified conglomerate

Client Testimonial

"We partnered with LTI more than ten years ago and the relationship has grown continuously. We wanted a partner focused on our needs, a partner who worried about our issues and got excited about our success. That is what we call client centricity and that is what we experience with LTI."

Mikael Spliid, Head of WMO IT Solutions, Nordea

Partner Testimonial

"I'm very excited about our partnership with LTI to deliver invisible infrastructure to customers worldwide. Large enterprises will be delighted by the 1-click experience where simplicity and security are not a zero-sum game."

Dheeraj Pandey, Founder, CEO Chairman, Nutanix

Other Business Highlights

LTI joined the Nutanix partner network

LTI joined the Global Alliance Program of Duck Creek Technologies

LTI completed the acquisition of AugmentIQ

LTI launched MOSAIC Experience Center at its head-quarter in Powai, Mumbai to showcase MOSAIC solutions to accelerate digital transformation

Ashok Sonthalia has been recognised as CFO of the year 2016 for IT industry by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Awards and Recognitions

Named by ISG as one of Americas Sourcing Standouts and one of the Top Service Providers in the Breakthrough 15 list of the Global ISG Index TM

Positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Application Outsourcing Capabilities of Midsize Offshore Vendors, Q4 2016

Positioned as a Major Player Star Performer in Everest Group's Insurance AO PEAK Matrix TM 2016

2016 Positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science Manufacturing and Supply Chain Digital Transformation 2016 Vendor Assessment (Doc US40510516, Sep 2016)

Positioned as 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's Big Data Analytics Services in Global Banking PEAK Matrix TM 2016

2016 Positioned as a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's Digital Services PEAK Matrix TM Assessment, 2016

Assessment, 2016 Cited as a "Contender" in The Forrester Wave™: B2C Mobile Services Providers, Q4 2016

About L&T Infotech

L&T Infotech, a subsidiary of $16 Bn Larsen Toubro group, is a global IT services and solutions provider with presence in 23 countries. We solve complex business challenges at the convergence of digital and physical with our real-world expertise and client centricity. We enable our clients to build innovative business models, enhance operational efficiencies and create captivating customer experiences.

We provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services for various sectors like Banking Financial Services, Insurance; Consumer Products, Media Entertainment, Technology, Oil Gas and Manufacturing. Our comprehensive services include Digital, Analytics, Automation, IIoT, ERP, Testing, and Infrastructure Management.

