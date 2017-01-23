

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A Government campaign has advised that bread, chips and potatoes, if cooked to brown color, will produce a possible carcinogen called acrylamide.



Britain's Food Standards Agency (FSA), teaming up with Olympic gold medallist and mother of four, Denise Lewis, on Monday launched a campaign to 'Go for Gold', to empower people to make small changes to how they cook, to help minimise acrylamide consumption in the home.



Acrylamide is a chemical that is created when many foods, particularly starchy foods like potatoes and bread, are cooked for long periods at high temperatures, such as when baking, frying, grilling, toasting and roasting. The scientific consensus is that acrylamide has the potential to cause cancer in humans.



The Go for Gold campaign advises to aim for a golden yellow colour or lighter when frying, baking, toasting or roasting starchy foods like potatoes, root vegetables and bread.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX