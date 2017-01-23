Transport ticketing experts to deliver two technical sessions at industry-leading event

Rambus Ecebs:

Who: Rambus Ecebs Where: Transport Ticketing Global Stand: A37 Old Billingsgate 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, London EC3R 6DX When: January 24 25, 2017

Join Rambus Ecebs at Transport Ticketing Global 2017 for transport ticketing product demonstrations showcasing its portfolio of transport ticketing technologies including its recently launched HCE ticketing solution to make traveling more convenient. Rambus Ecebs technical experts will also be holding a series of talks listed below.

Rambus Ecebs Speaking Details:

Title: HCE Ticketing is a Game Changer

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Time: 2:40 3:00 pm UK Time

Speaker: Richard Moore, Solutions Manager, Rambus Ecebs

Title: App-based E-ticketing vs. Contactless Payment Cards (panel discussion)

Date: Tuesday,January 24, 2017

Time:3:00 3:30 pm UK Time

Speaker: Stephen McSpadden, Head of Solutions, Rambus Ecebs

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com

Rambus blog: rambusblog.com

Twitter: @rambusinc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Ecebs

Rambus Ecebs provides interoperable smart ticketing systems. Our products are at the cutting edge of transport ticketing technology and include a suite of ITSO compliant solutions, Host Card Emulation (HCE), Account Based Ticketing (ABT), NFC mobile apps and data analytics, all underpinned by robust security.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, services, software, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of our customers. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Our products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, consumer and media platforms. At Rambus, we are makers of better. For more information, visit rambus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005290/en/

Contacts:

iseepr

Rob Peryer, 44 (0) 1943 468007

rob@iseepr.co.uk

David Amos, 44 (0) 1943 468007

david@iseepr.co.uk