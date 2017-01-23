Humanized Mouse Model Market Worth 116.0 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Humanized Mouse Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoiesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, this report studies the global Humanized Mouse Model Market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 116.0 Million by 2021 from USD 73.3 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 69 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 182 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Humanized Mouse Model Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/humanized-mouse-model-market-131763955.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The global Humanized Mouse Model Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the Humanized Mouse Model Market is categorized into genetic and cell-based humanized mouse model. The genetic models segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Humanized Mouse Model Market, by type. The cell-based models segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, owing to the growing applications of cell-based humanized mouse models. The cell-based mouse model segment is further segmented into CD34, PBMC, and BLT humanized mouse. In 2016, the CD34 model segment is expected to command the largest share of the global cell-based Humanized Mouse Model Market and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=131763955

CD34 mouse models are used as in vivo platforms for analyzing the safety and effectiveness of potential new drugs that can modulate the immune system. Additionally, they are used for long-term studies in the fields of immuno-oncology, infectious disease, and graft versus host disease. Thus, the growing application areas of CD34 models are expected to trigger the demand for these models in the coming years.

On the basis of application, the Humanized Mouse Model Market is segmented into oncology, immunology & infectious diseases, neuroscience, toxicology, hematopoiesis, and other applications (which include rare diseases, graft-versus-host diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and regenerative medicine). In 2016, the oncology segment is expected to command the largest share of the market.

On the basis of end user, the Humanized Mouse Model Market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutions. In 2016, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to command the largest share of the market.

Download PDF Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=131763955

Key players in the global Humanized Mouse Model Market include The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), HuMurine Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), ingenious targeting laboratory (U.S.), Axenis S.A.S (France), TRANS GENIC, Inc. (Japan), genOway S.A. (France), and Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.).

Browse Related Reports:

MICE MODEL MARKET by Type (Inbred, Knockout, Hybrid), Technology (Microinjection, Embryonic stem Cell), Disease (Oncology, Diabetes), Service (Breeding, Quarantine, Genetic testing) & Care Products (Bedding, Feed) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2020.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mice-model-market-1308.html

RAT MODEL MARKET by Type (Outbred, Knockout, Conditioned), Technology (Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cells), Application (Toxicology, Oncology, CNS), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation, Quarantine) & Care Products (Cages, Bedding, Feed) - Forecasts to 2020.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/rat-model-market-76036494.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Telephone No: 1-888-600-6441.

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets