KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) ("the Partnership") plans to release its financial results for the Fourth quarter of 2016 before opening of the market on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in connection with the Investor Day in New York City . The Investor Day will commence after the presentation of the fourth quarter earnings results.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 noon (ET) to discuss the results for the Fourth quarter of 2016. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

By dialing 1-855-209-8259 or 1-412-542-4105, if outside North America (Please ask to be joined into the KNOT Offshore Partners LP call).

By accessing the webcast, which will be available on the Partnerships website: www.knotoffshorepartners.com.

Our Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings and Investor Day Presentation will also be available at www.knotoffshorepartners.com prior to the conference call start time.

Link to full agenda for the Investor Day: http://ir.knotoffshorepartners.com/investor-relations/Investor-Information/news-releases/news-details/2017/KNOT-Offshore-Partners-LP-to-Host-Investor-Day-in-New-York-City-on-15-February-2017/default.aspx

The Venue: Vanderbilt Suites at the Met Life Building, 44th Street, 200 Park Av New York, NY.

Investor and analysts interested to attending the event live: Please send an email to: ir@knotoffshorepartners.com for registration

The presentation will be webcast live on the website of KNOT Offshore Partners, www.knotoffshorepartners.com. A reply will be available on the Partnership's website.

The conference call will be recorded and available until February 22, 2017. This recording can be accessed following the live call by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, if outside North America, and entering the replay access code 10099740.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners LP's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP."

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005611/en/

Contacts:

KNOT Offshore Partners LP

John Costain

44 7496 170 620

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer