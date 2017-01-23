It has been no secret that TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) and Global (NASDAQ: GLBL) have been seeking a new sponsor and/or parent company to take over SunEdison's role. And despite a low-ball bid from Brookfield Asset Management two weeks ago, today TerraForm Power and Global both announced agreements under which they are negotiating a buyout exclusively with the Canadian real estate and infrastructure company.

Under the agreements, Brookfield and TerraForm Power will seek to come to an agreement by February 22, at which time the exclusivity agreement will lapse, with a similar clause allowing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...