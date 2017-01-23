Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-23 15:34 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UAB Merko statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the Rinktines Urban residential development in the city centre of Vilnius, located at the corner of Rinktines and Ceikiniu streets. The development project comprises three residential buildings, a hotel and a two-storey underground parking connecting the entire complex. The company has started the construction works, Ibis hotel will be completed in summer 2018 and residential buildings in the second half of 2018.



Rinktines Urban residential development project (http://merko.lt/rinktinesurban/) three 5-8-storey apartment buildings have 120 apartments with sizes between 30-125 square metres and over 1,000 m² of commercial space at the ground floor. Apartments have spacious balconies, first floor apartments have terraces and the upper floor ones have roof terraces. Each apartment of energy class A building is equipped with air-recuperation system, which provides fresh air and ensures inconspicuous air distribution in all rooms. Storage places and 181 parking places are located in the two-storey underground parking. The price per square metre of the apartments ranges from 1,900 to 2,700 euros.



Rinktines Urban is located in a fast-developing area near former city stadium, just a short walking distance from the historical centre of Vilnius, Cathedral square and Gediminas castle. Schools, stores, renewed river embankment are located in the close vicinity.



UAB Merko statyba (www.merko.lt) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.



Additional information: UAB Merko statyba, the Chairman of Management Board Mr. Saulius Putrimas, phone: +370 5210 5330.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (www.group.merko.ee) consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus Entreprenør AS construction company in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2015, the group employed 791 people and the company's 2015 revenue was EUR 251 million.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611894