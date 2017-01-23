Shares issued by BankNordik P/F (BNORDIK) have received an observation status with reference to an announcement made public by the company on January 23, 2017, where it was announced that the company intends to request removal from trading on Nasdaq Iceland. According to the announcement from the issuer, the shares will continue to be traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The shares received an observation status with reference to item iii. of article 1.1.27 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments.