FRAMINGHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 --Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), a life sciences company and developer of the AC5™ devices for use in controlling bleeding and fluid loss in order to provide faster and safer surgical and interventional care, announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at NobleCon13: Noble Financial Capital Markets' Thirteenth Annual Equity Conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

Chief Executive Officer, Terrence W. Norchi, MD, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 31 at 2:00 PM ET. He will be available to participate in meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

If you are an investor and wish to attend the Company's presentation or schedule a meeting at the conference, please click on the following link: https://nobleconference.com/noblecon13.

The presentation will be available for download at http://ir.archtherapeutics.com. You may access the live webcast by visiting: http://noble.mediasite.com/mediasite/Play/898b0291c8b34696829a9be99d8786ca1d.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling peptide technology platform to make surgery and interventional care faster and safer for patients. Arch's flagship development stage product candidates, known as AC5 Surgical Hemostatic Device™ and AC5 Topical Hemostatic Device™, are being designed to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Find out more at www.archtherapeutics.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets, established in 1984, is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on the healthcare, media & entertainment, technology and natural resources sectors. The company has offices in Boca Raton, New York and Boston. In addition to NobleCon -- the annual multi-sector investor conference and the Media, Finance & Investor Conference, produced in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and held each spring in Las Vegas, throughout the year Noble hosts numerous "non-deal" corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

