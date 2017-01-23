Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2017) - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest by map staking of the Rebel zinc and lead prospect located in northeastern BC. The 1620 hectare Rebel Property occurs on the southern end of the Kechika Trough, a geological feature that is host to numerous sedimentary exhalative ("SEDEX") Zn-Pb-Ag-Ba deposits and showings including the Driftpile Creek, Cirque (Teck Resources) and the Cardiac Creek (Akie, Canada Zinc Metals Corp.) deposits. The Akie project is located 50 kilometres to the northwest of Rebel.

The Rebel prospect was first identified in 1979 when prospectors working for Esperanza Explorations discovered a 40 metre horizon of interbedded massive pyrite beds and black shale. Esso Resources optioned the property and over the next several years conducted geological mapping, stream, soil and rock sampling as well as various geophysical surveys concluding with five short diamond drill holes in 1982 none of which tested the pyrite horizon. Most of this data is unavailable. In 1994, Teck Resources completed geological mapping and extended the Esso soil grid to the west.

Compilation of available public domain data shows a 1.7 kilometre Pb in soil (40 ppm cutoff) anomaly that is partially coincident with the massive pyrite and ferricrete outcrops. Reported assays from the massive pyrite zone contains low to anomalous Pb, Zn and Ba with the best sample being 0.5% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 24.6 g/t Ag. Underlying strata comprises black shale, siltstone and chert of Silurian age Road River Group however a Devonian age Earn Group correlation cannot be ruled out.

The massive sulphide horizon is interpreted to be a distal expression of a SEDEX Zinc Lead deposit hosted within black shales of either Silurian or Devonian age, both important SEDEX host horizons in British Columbia and Yukon. Soil sampling indicates an open ended strike length with further extensions indicated by anomalous silt samples. In addition the main horizon remains undrilled. Commander will undertake a program of additional soil and rock sampling in 2017.

Steven Wetherup, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.



About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada and significant equity positions in Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) and Aston Bay Holdings (TSXV: BAY). Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold.

