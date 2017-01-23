

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump's strategist has made it clear that the President will not release his tax returns, despite a pressing demand from the public.



Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the US President, said in an interview Sunday: 'The White House response is that he's not going to release his tax returns.'



'We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care. They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans ... are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like,' Conway told ABC.



More than 250,000 people have signed a petition demanding that the President immediately release his full tax returns, a longstanding tradition ignored by the businessman-turned politician.



An online petition on the White House website demands that Donald Trump immediately release his full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance.



A public petition needs 100,000 signatures within 30 days to get a response from the White House.



The petition surpassed the signature goal within hours, and the White House response followed.



Created on January 20, 260,953 people have signed the Petition in just four days.



