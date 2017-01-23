OKLAHOMA CITY, OK--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - APMEX, Inc. has announced it has named Mark Yoshimura as the company's next Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Yoshimura joined APMEX in August 2012 as Vice President of Operations before taking his most recent role as Vice President of Sales and Customer Service. As Vice President of Sales, Mr. Yoshimura was responsible for managing APMEX's Purchasing, Sales and Customer Service functions.

With more than 20 years of leadership experience within the retail sector, Mr. Yoshimura has a very diverse background that includes leadership roles within supply chain, merchandising, finance and international business development. This includes experience with both Office Depot and Payless ShoeSource.

"We have complete confidence in Mark's ability and have seen tremendous growth in both his acumen and leadership since joining the company in 2012," APMEX CEO Ken Lewis said. "His background and proven ability to get results make him the perfect fit for this critical position and we look forward to great results as his responsibilities expand."

Mr. Yoshimura's background before joining APMEX includes the following:

As the leader of Office Depot's North American transportation function, Mark was responsible for all inbound, outbound to retail and outbound to customer transportation activities. This included P&L responsibilities totaling more than $350M annually and service on more than 400,000 deliveries per week. He also conceived, sold and implemented a "game changing" supply chain initiative, resulting in an $8M fixed expense reduction, which included the consolidation of seven distribution facilities, increased delivery frequency to stores, moving the transportation model to 100% variable and reduced overall transportation expenses to more than 1,000 retail stores.

As the lead for Office Depot's Vendor Integration team, Mark created "ground-up" processes and functions that worked with Office Depot's suppliers to increase visibility and performance throughout the supply chain. This included a custom CPFR program, vendor compliance program and vendor scorecards.

"I am excited and honored to take on this role and have the opportunity to leverage my prior experiences to help propel APMEX to its next level of growth and innovation based on our customer centric business model," Yoshimura said. "I have had the pleasure of being part of this great organization for the last four years and have seen tremendous internal and external growth over that time period, and I look forward to helping extend upon our company's current and future success."

About APMEX, Inc.

For more than 15 years, APMEX has been one of the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailers. In 2016, APMEX was ranked the #1 Specialty E-Retailer and #42 out of 500 e-retailers by Internet Retailer Magazine. APMEX has the largest selection of bullion and numismatic items provided by a retailer, boasting more than 10,000 products. Product offerings include all U.S. Mint bullion such as Gold, Silver and Platinum American Eagle coins. APMEX also sells products from leading mints around the world including The Royal Mint, Perth Mint, Royal Canadian Mint and many others. APMEX is a member of the American Numismatic Association, the International Precious Metals Institute and the Industry Council for Tangible Assets. For additional information, visit www.APMEX.com or call (800) 375-9006.

