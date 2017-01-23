$5.17 Billion Electrosurgery Market 2017 - Global Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electrosurgery Market by Product and Type of Surgery - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The electrosurgery market is expected to reach USD 5.17 Billion by 2021 from USD 4.27 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2016 and 2021.

Factors such as technological advancements in electrosurgery devices, growing number of medical, aesthetic and plastic surgeries, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and growing number of ambulatory surgery centers are driving the growth of this market.

On the other hand, healthcare reforms in the U.S., frequent product recalls, and risks associated with electrosurgical procedures are some of the key factors limiting the growth of the global electrosurgery market.



Furthermore, increasing price pressure on manufacturers & suppliers and stiff competition among market players are some key challenges faced by market players.

The advanced vessel sealing instruments segment is estimated to account for largest share of the bipolar electrosurgical instruments market in 2016.

