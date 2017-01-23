Global Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Report 2017 - Prevalence, Diagnosis Rate & Treatment Rate 2016-2025 - Research and Markets





DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2017" report to their offering.



The results of the Osteoarthritis patients study are announced in this new report Global Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis Report 2017'.

The report provides insights into Osteoarthritis epidemiology, Osteoarthritis diagnosed patients, and Osteoarthritis treatment rate for top seven pharmaceutical markets. The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Osteoarthritis derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Overactive Bladder, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.



The study helps executives estimate Osteoarthritis market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Osteoarthritis prevalence, Osteoarthritis diagnosis rate, and Osteoarthritis treatment rate for the period 2016 - 2025.

Key Features of the Report:



Osteoarthritis Patient Flow

Osteoarthritis Prevalence

Osteoarthritis Diagnosed Patients

Osteoarthritis Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overactive Bladder: Disease Definition



2. Global Osteoarthritis Patient Flow

3. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in the US



4. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Europe

5. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Germany



6. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in France



7. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Spain



8. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Italy



9. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in UK



10. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Japan



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/439h7h/global







Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716