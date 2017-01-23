Morten Hübbe, Group CEO has purchased 15,464 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 2,014,959.



Christian Baltzer, Group CFO has purchased 4,235 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 531,916.



Lars Bonde, Group COO has purchased 7,552 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 946,965.



See attachment for further details.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611898