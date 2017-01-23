By decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company), legal entity code 110648893, registered office address Buriu g. 19, Klaipeda, adopted on 23 January, 2017, selection of candidates for the position of General Manager of the Company is announced.



After the selection procedures are performed, the Board of the Company will adopt a decision regarding election of General Manager.



The notice regarding the selection of candidates for the position of the General Manager and documents of the selection are announced on the Company's internet site:



https://www.kn.lt/en/news/news/announcement-of-selection-of-candidates-for-the-p ost-of-general-manager-of-klaipedos-nafta-ab/1555



Marius Pulkauninkas, Acting General Manager, +370 46 391 763