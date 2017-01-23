SCHAUMBURG, IL--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - uBreakiFix opens in West Schaumburg on Jan. 20 at 2511 W. Schaumburg Rd. in the Scharrington Square Plaza, right next to FedEx. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 275 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix West Schaumburg is the first of six planned Chicagoland locations for owners Alyson Lynch Roland and Jill Purtell, who bring more than 15 years' experience in the telecommunications industry. They understand the major need for consumer electronics repair in Chicago and are ready to fill that need with uBreakiFix.

"We chose to partner with uBreakiFix because we believe in a brand that puts the customer first," Roland said. "There is a real need to renew and reuse our devices, versus having to continually replace them. We're excited to serve Schaumburg and the surrounding communities and look forward to expanding throughout Chicagoland over the next three years."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Schaumburg community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016, totaling more than 275 stores across North America. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Schaumburg West is located at 2511 W. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194 and can be reached at: 224-520-8895. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

