Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Infrared Detector Market by Type, Spectral Range, Application Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2014-2022" report to their offering.

The global infrared detector market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.7% from 2016-2022 to attain a market size of around $466 million by 2022.

The market is segmented by type, spectral range, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into thermal detector and photo detector. Thermal detectors are subcategorized into thermopile, microbolometer, and pyroelectric; while photo detectors are subcategorized into indium gallium arsenide, mercury cadmium telluride, and polycrystalline lead sulfide (PBS) polycrystalline lead selenide (PBSE) type.

On the basis of spectral range, it is classified into short-wave IR, medium-wave IR, and long-wave IR. Applications of IR detectors include aerospace defense, industrial, medical, automotive, security, and consumer electronics. Geographically, the market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The world infrared detector market is segmented based on type, spectral range, application, and geography.

BY TYPE

Thermal detector

Thermopile

Microbolometer

Pyroelectric

Photo detector

Indium Gallium Arsenide

Mercury Cadmium Telluride

Polycrystalline lead sulfide (PbS) polycrystalline lead selenide (PbSe)

BY SPECTRAL RANGE

Short-Wave Infrared

Medium-Wave Infrared

Long-Wave Infrared

BY APPLICATION

Aerospace Defense

Industrial

Medical

Automotive

Security

Consumer Electronics

Companies Mentioned

Texas Instruments Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Hamamatsu Photonic K.K.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Sofradir

Nippon Avionics

