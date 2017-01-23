Global Pigments Market to Reach a Valuation US$31,983.6 mn by 2023; Rising Construction Activities in Emerging Economies to Keep Demand for Pigments High in Forthcoming Years - TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Featuring the presence of a large number of players, the global pigments market exhibits a highly competitive landscape. Due to its fragmented backdrop, no player in the market reports a high profit margin, Transparency Market Research finds in a new report. The top three players in the market, which include Altana AG, DIC Corporation, and BASF SE, together to hold a share of 30% in the market, TMR's analysis shows. Among the key participants, Altana AG has a strong global presence thanks to its operations across 100 countries. The company accounts for the dominant share of 11.2% in the global market.

Owing to the presence of an integrated value chain, intense rivalry prevails among the leading participants in the global pigments market. As per TMR's research, there is a very little scope for this degree of competition to weaken during the forecast period between 2015 and 2023.

Prospects in Asia Pacific Seem Lucrative as Emerging Economies Report Increasing Demand

The global pigments market is significantly gaining from the robust growth witnessed in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, China, and Indonesia, and developed countries such as South Korea and Australia. Strong demand from end-use industries such as automotive and building and construction has been accelerating the market for pigments in Asia Pacific.

In 2014, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest consumer of inorganic pigments, which accounted for the dominant share in the market by products. "Economic progress reported by the emerging economies of Asia Pacific has bolstered construction activities and infrastructural development in the region," says a TMR analyst. "The paints and coatings industry is substantially gaining from this trend. It will subsequently boost the scope for the expansion of the pigments market in the region," he added.

Demand from Paints and Coatings and Plastics Industry to Enable Pigments Market to Report Steady CAGR

Besides the paints and coatings industry, plastics are also considered major consumers of pigments. Augmented production and consumption of plastics worldwide thus provides lucrative opportunities for vendors to gain from. "Apart from improving esthetics and providing coloring effects, pigments also enhance the stability of plastics, thereby increasing their resistance to adverse weather conditions, which is a prime factor boosting their demand from the plastics industry," said the report's author.

While the prospects for the pigments market seem steady worldwide, implementation of stringent regulations could negatively influence the market's trajectory. These regulations are aimed at curbing the effects of harmful emissions from pigments on the environment and health. Nevertheless, with the increasing use of nanotechnology in pigments, the market sees an attractive prospect to gain from in the near future.

Share of Inorganic Pigments to Remain High in Global Pigments Market

Based on in-depth research, TMR projects the global pigments market to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 3.8% between 2015 and 2023. If the projection holds true, the global pigments market will reach US$31.98 bn by 2023, from a valuation of US$22.86 bn in 2014. Volume-wise the market is expected to report a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. From a volume of 7,947.4 kilo tones in 2014, the market is expected to reach 10,279 kilo tons before 2023 ends.

By product, the inorganic pigments segment led the market in 2014, with a massive share of 90%. The segment is expected to continue dominating the market through the forecast period. Organic pigments followed with a meager share of 5% in the market the same year. Among key end users, the paints and coatings industry emerged dominant in the market, holding a share of 49.8% in 2014. Regionally, the global pigments market was dominated by Asia Pacific with a share of 44.2% in the same year. Europe and North America followed with a share of 23.9% and 20% in the market, respectively.

The information presented in this review is based on findings of a TMR report, titled "Pigments (Inorganic, Organic, and Specialty Pigments) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2015-2023."

The report segments the global pigments market as:

By Product:

Inorganic Pigments

Organic Pigments

Specialty Pigments

By End User:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Other

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

