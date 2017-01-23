BRAMPTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- Editor's Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Trailcon Leasing Inc. is pleased to announce that Rob Bonsma has joined the company as Customer Service Manager, Key Accounts.

He will report to Mike Krell, Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "In this role, Rob will focus on all day-to-day operations within our key accounts, liaising between the customer and our sales, operations, and maintenance teams to ensure that key customers are looked after at all levels," says Krell. "Our goal is to proactively manage all our customers and provide them with the best service in the industry, nationwide!"

A graduate of University of Guelph, Bonsma brings more than 25 years of industry experience - most recently as a regional operations manager - to his new position. Previously, he worked in a wide variety of departments, including shipping, dispatch, mobiles, garage, emergency roadside assistance, and sales. Bonsma looks forward to not only meeting, but exceeding, the needs of Trailcon customers. "I have seen the hard work that has translated into success at Trailcon, and I am excited to have the opportunity to be part of the company's future successes," he says. "I plan to work hard with everyone at Trailcon to improve the relationships and satisfaction we bring to our customers."

Rob and his wife, Clemencia, live in the southwest Toronto neighbourhood of Long Branch.

About Trailcon Leasing Inc.:

Trailcon Leasing Inc., established in 1992, is one of the largest trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing, and service leaders nationwide. Besides its 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art head office in Brampton, Ont., Trailcon has branches in Cornwall, Ont.; Edmonton and Calgary, Alta.; and Surrey, B.C.

Its fleet of more than 7,000 units consists of dry vans, refrigerated and heated trailers, intermodal containers, chassis, and storage trailers. Trailcon offers short-term rentals and long-term leases of its equipment to a variety of industries. A dedicated Fleet Maintenance Program services not only Trailcon's own fleet, but also over 10,000 customer-owned units.

Almost 100 licensed trailer technicians across Canada and 15 MTO-licensed stations in the GTA make Trailcon the largest mobile repair fleet in Canada. Dedicated 24/7/365 in-house Customer Response Centre representatives, at 1-855-ROAD-RPR (855-762-3777), immediately dispatch assistance to meet your maintenance and repair needs - anytime, anywhere.

As Trailcon celebrates its silver anniversary this year, we continue to focus on continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations.

For more information, visit www.trailcon.com.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170118-rob_bonsma_jan19_2017_pic01.jpg

