German solar developer IBC Solar is further expanding its international presence with the establishment of a regional company in South Africa, to take advantage of the growing opportunities within the country. IBC had already tentatively entered the market, but this move is a signal of intent not only that IBC wants to play a big role in the market, but that it is expecting that market to grow.

The company, IBC Solar South Africa, has been set up with the company's existing partner, maxx | solar energy, who it had already been working with for PV projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...