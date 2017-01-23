Copenhagen, 2017-01-23 16:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsberg Group today announces that Philip A. Hodges will join Carlsberg Group as EVP Supply Chain and member of the Group's Executive Committee (ExCom) from 1 February 2017, replacing Peter Ernsting who left the company at the end of last year.



Phil brings extensive experience in supply chain and finance from various international positions. He last served as Senior Vice President for Integrated Supply Chain Europe at the global food and beverage company, Mondélez. Previously, Phil has held numerous senior executive and management roles in supply chain, general management, finance and strategy in various countries, amongst them the US, UK, Italy and Singapore. Carlsberg Group CEO, Cees 't Hart says:



"Philip A. Hodges brings a wealth of international experience from very senior supply chain roles at reputable, global companies, and I am sure he will add significant value and new insights to the Group."



Philip A. Hodges says: "Carlsberg is a fantastic company with a rich heritage, iconic brands and strong potential. The Carlsberg people have been great and very welcoming. They have embarked on an important journey of integrating all Supply Chain functions into a truly End to End approach aimed at optimising performance. I look forward to joining the team and together taking that process to the next level."



Phil holds a BSc in Management Science and Geology from Keele University (UK), and he started his professional career at Citigroup Investment Banking in 1987. He will be based in Ziegelbrücke, Switzerland.



