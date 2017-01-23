Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tryg A/S / Trading Statement Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by CEO, CFO and COO 23-Jan-2017 / 16:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Morten Hubbe, Group CEO has purchased 15,464 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 2,014,959. Christian Baltzer, Group CFO has purchased 4,235 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 531,916. Lars Bonde, Group COO has purchased 7,552 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 946,965. See attachment for further details. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 11898 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Tryg A/S . . . Denmark Phone: . Fax: . E-mail: . Internet: . ISIN: DK0060013274 Category Code: TST TIDM: 0GBV Sequence No.: 3778 End of Announcement EQS News Service 538461 23-Jan-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2017 10:11 ET (15:11 GMT)