OAKVILLE, ONTARIO

Giyani Gold Corporation (Incorporated and registered in Canada) (Registration number BC-C0887454) Share code on the TSXV: WDG Share code on the JSE: GIY ISIN: CA37636L1076 ("Giyani Gold" or "the Company")

Introduction

The Issuer Regulation Division of JSE Limited ("JSE") has agreed to the removal of Giyani Gold's (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(JSE: GIY) secondary listing status from the Alternative Exchange ("ALTx") ("Delisting") further to:

-- the Company having obtained the requisite approvals from the South African Reserve Bank; and -- the Company's sole shareholder on the South African register having consented to the Delisting and waiving any further reliance on the provisions of the JSE Listings Requirements. 2. Dates of the Delisting

The dates for Delisting are set out below:

Event 2017 Last day to trade prior to the termination of Giyani Gold's secondary listing status on ALT(X) on Tuesday, 7 February Trade suspended on the stock exchange operated by the JSE Wednesday, 8 February Record date prior to the termination of Giyani Gold's secondary listing status on ALT(X) on Friday, 10 February Termination of Giyani Gold's secondary listing status on ALT(X) from the commencement of business on Monday, 13 February

Notes

1. Transfers between the Canadian and South African share registers may no longer be implemented from the commencement of business on Tuesday, 24 January. 2. Unless otherwise indicated, all times are South African times. Any material variation of the above dates and times will be approved by the JSE and published on SENS.

Johannesburg, 23 January 2017

Designated Advisor, Sasfin Capital (a division of Sasfin Bank Limited)

