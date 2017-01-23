HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 -- The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador have invested $75,000 in the construction of a three bedroom home for a low-income family in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Ms. Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC), made the announcement today.

Quick facts:

-- The federal and provincial governments invested $75,000 for this project through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement (IAH). -- The home was developed by Habitat for Humanity Newfoundland & Labrador. -- By the end of 2017, the Federal and Provincial Governments will have contributed over $2.06 million in funding to Habitat Newfoundland and Labrador through IAH, and created 29 homes for people with low-to- moderate incomes throughout the Province. -- NLHC has also contributed land and or labour toward 39 Habitat for Humanity builds in Newfoundland and Labrador, since 1994.

Quotes:

"Our Government is dedicated to working in partnership with organizations like Habitat to build the sort of safe, appropriate, affordable housing necessary for healthy, sustainable communities. This new home will make a real difference in the lives of this family, a place they can proudly call their own. This new unit is more than just safe and affordable places to live, it is key to a better life for the family who will call this place home." - Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador

"The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is pleased to support Habitat for Humanity as they continue to assist families throughout the province to become homeowners. We know providing safe, affordable housing can help families and communities to grow and prosper. We offer our sincere congratulations to the latest Habitat family as they embark on this new beginning" - the Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation.

"Providing a "hand up" one house, one family at a time, that is what we are all about here at Habitat for Humanity, with many thanks to our dedicated volunteers, the generosity of our donors and sponsors we have been able to make homeownership a reality for our new partner family in Happy Valley Goose Bay". - Sandra Whiffen, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity Newfoundland and Labrador

Associated links:

-- CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca.

Stay connected:

- Follow CMHC on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Emilie Gauduchon

Press Secretary

Office of Minister Duclos

819-654-5546

Emilie.Gauduchon@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca



Natalie Chavarie

Public Affairs Advisor

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

902-426-4262

nchavari@cmhc-schl.gc.ca



Krista Dalton

Media Relations Manager

Department of Children, Seniors and Development

709-729-3768, 685-6492

kristadalton@gov.nl.ca



Jenny Bowring

Manager of Corporate Communications

Newfoundland and Labrador

709-724-3055

jmbowring@nlhc.nl.ca



