LINGERIE, MON AMOUR: The Déclaration of Love to French Lingerie

PARIS, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

French Lingerie has always promoted excellence, know-how, creativity, beauty, and chic glamor. It is constantly innovating to create meaningful collections and design narratives that refine and highlight the beauty of women all over the world.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459941/Lingerie_Mon_Amour_1532.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459940/Lingerie_Mon_Amour_1219.jpg )



For the first time ever, fourteen prestigious French brands have come together to present their collections at an exceptional fashion show in tribute to this know-how and creativity. These luxury houses, which share the same values and heritage as renown corsetiers, express themselves with one and the same voice: "Lingerie, Mon Amour"!

These brands have always been "in the air du temps", synonymous with elegance "Ã la Francaise": ANTIGEL, ANTINÉA, AUBADE, CHANTELLE, EMPREINTE, EPRISE, EPURE, IMPLICITE, LISE CHARMEL, LOU, LOUISA BRACQ, MAISON LEJABY, PASSIONATA, and SIMONE PÉRÈLE.

We have also invited five emerging French Lingerie designers to join us in presenting their creations: ELISE ANDEREGG, MADAME AIME, MAUD & MARJORIE, PALOMA CASILE and YSÉ.

Organized by "Promincor - Lingerie Francaise" (the Association for the Promotion of Corsetry Industries) and supported by the "DEFI - La Mode de France" (the Committee for the Development and Promotion of Clothing), this poetic and captivating show highlighted the savoir-faire of french corsetiers.

In the magnificent Pavillon Cambon, the show presented the iconic Parisian Woman: Marie-Antoinette version 2017, a mysterious ballerina, a Lady New Look and Dandy Girl in smoking jacket.

The orchestra was conducted by the talented founder of the group Prequell, Thomas Roussel, and comprised of fourteen musicians. Together, they will play unique and unusual live music: electro symphonia.

It was an amazing show appreciated by more 500 guests: international buyers, influencers, VIP, French actress (Emilie Duquenne, Deborah Francois, Marilou Berry), Olympic Champions (Camille Lacourt, Elodie Clouvel) ...

Key figures 2016

Key French export markets for lingerie and nightwear

Period: January - October 2016, in euros. Source: Eurostat.

• The French exports of lingerie and nightwear for women represent 514 million euros for the first 10 months of 2016, an increase of +3.5% compared to the same period in 2015.

• From January to October 2016, France saw its exports increase for all lingerie items: corsetry

+3.49%. The flagship product of France remains corsetry, which, for the period concerned, generated 324 million euros of worldwide exports.