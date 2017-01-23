First investment from a major telecommunications company into global SD-WAN technology



MILPITAS, Calif., 2017-01-23 17:02 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that it has completed a $45 million Series D round of financing. The investment, led by Third Point Ventures, adding new investor Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP), and with participation from existing investors, represents a powerful validation of Aryaka's global SD-WAN platform and marks the first investment in global SD-WAN technology by a major telecommunications company. The new funding round will help Aryaka aggressively expand its global reach.



The Series D financing builds on an exceptional year for Aryaka. The company has delivered over 100 percent year-over-year growth for five consecutive quarters and now has more than 500 global enterprise customers with sites in 63 countries around the world.



"When we look at companies that we want to invest in, we consider market, technology, and team," said Robert Schwartz, Managing Partner of Third Point Ventures. "Aryaka is positioned perfectly at the tipping point of an enormous marketplace that is moving away from legacy MPLS technology and looking into next-generation solutions to help connect seamlessly worldwide to business-critical applications. In addition, the management team of Aryaka has built a critical base on which they can execute on the promise of their SD-WAN technology. We are excited to be partnering with a company that is on a rapid trajectory of growth such as Aryaka."



"Aryaka is a leading SD-WAN provider that addresses the connectivity needs of modern global enterprises as they require fast and stable performance for their mission-critical applications anywhere in the world," said Jack Young, Partner and Head of Venture Capital at DTCP. "The company's ability to deploy connectivity within days, and deliver significantly faster application performance in global locations uniquely addresses the shortcomings of other connectivity solutions, such as MPLS, and Internet-based SD-WANs."



"We are excited about the funding from Third Point Ventures and from DTCP, which is the first telecommunications company to make a major investment in global SD-WAN," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO at Aryaka Networks. "This investment further validates our global SD-WAN technology and sends a signal to the market that Aryaka represents the future of global connectivity."



Additionally, Aidan Cullen has joined Aryaka's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Aidan is a finance executive and strategic leader with more than 25 years of experience in global technology companies within the software, networking, and telecommunications industries. He has held CFO positions at CliQr Technology (Cisco), Gigamon, Sylantro Systems (Broadsoft), and Tasman Networks (Nortel).



Aidan has extensive experience scaling companies to significant growth, establishing business processes and systems, and executing to an exit strategy. He will further build out Aryaka's global finance and administrative functions to help provide the scale and processes needed to support the company's exponential growth.



Union Square Advisors LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Aryaka in this offering.



About Third Point Ventures



Third Point Ventures is the emerging technology investment arm of Third Point LLC. Since 2000, Third Point Ventures has pursued enterprise, fintech, mobile and healthcare innovation with hands-on investments in young companies created by exceptional entrepreneurs. Driven by Robert Schwartz, they have led early stage, growth capital and cross-over investments with strong syndicates of leading domain experts. With the benefit of Third Point's public market investing expertise, relationships and research capabilities, Third Point Ventures provides portfolio companies with resources, reach and resonance as they define and deliver their vision. To learn more about Third Point Ventures, visit www.thirdpointventures.com.



About Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP)



DTCP is Deutsche Telekom's investment management group. With approximately $2 billion under management and advisory, and a portfolio of over 70 companies, DTCP provides venture capital, private equity, and strategic advisory services to the technology, media and telecommunication sectors.



To learn more about DTCP, visit telekom-capital.com and follow @Telekom Capital on Twitter.



About Aryaka



Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



To learn more, visit www.aryaka.com.



